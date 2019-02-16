Election: After PREMIUM TIMES report, corps members get allowances

Corp members receiving their allowances
Corp members receiving their allowances

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to serve as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff in Akerebiata, Ilorin East Local Government, are now being paid their allowances.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the irate corps members protested the non-payment of their allowance by the commission.

However, a corps member who refused to disclose his identity to avoid victimisation told our correspondent that they are now being attended to.

“They have brought the money from God knows where. People are on queues for their money and please don’t mention my name. As a corps member, we are not allowed to speak to the media,” he said.

Another corps member told our correspondent that: “at least the media saved us now. I just heard they are avoiding national embarrassment. We’ve been asked to join the queue for our money. The situation is calm now.”

Still, the Kwara State NYSC coordinator, Esther Kupolati did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages.

Okowa Campaign AD

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Saturday attempted to reach Ms Kupolati but did not get any response.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.