Election: After PREMIUM TIMES report, corps members get allowances

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to serve as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff in Akerebiata, Ilorin East Local Government, are now being paid their allowances.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the irate corps members protested the non-payment of their allowance by the commission.

However, a corps member who refused to disclose his identity to avoid victimisation told our correspondent that they are now being attended to.

“They have brought the money from God knows where. People are on queues for their money and please don’t mention my name. As a corps member, we are not allowed to speak to the media,” he said.

Another corps member told our correspondent that: “at least the media saved us now. I just heard they are avoiding national embarrassment. We’ve been asked to join the queue for our money. The situation is calm now.”

Still, the Kwara State NYSC coordinator, Esther Kupolati did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES calls and text messages.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier on Saturday attempted to reach Ms Kupolati but did not get any response.