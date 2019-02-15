EFCC re-arraigns Ex-Niger Gov, Babangida Aliyu, for alleged N2billion fraud

Babangida Aliyu
Babangida Aliyu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor, Umar Nasko and Tanko Beji, before Justice Mikailu Abdullahi of a Niger State High Court sitting in Minna.

They are facing a seven-count charge of fraud to the tune of over N2 billion.

One of the charges reads in part: “That you, Tanko Beji, sometime between 1st January, 2011 and 31st May, 2011 in Minna within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, abetted the commission of criminal breach of trust by intentionally aiding Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, the former governor (also known as Chief Servant) of Niger State to dishonestly convert to his own use the sum of N937,110,500 which was withdrawn from Niger State Government House Security Account”.

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, a statement by the spokesperson to the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said.

Ayodele Olajide, SAN, counsel for Mr Aliyu, thereafter applied for the bail of his client urging the trial judge to allow the politician continue with the bail previously granted him by the former judge.

“The earlier bail should stay since the defendants have not contravened the bail conditions,” he argued.

Okowa Campaign AD

Counsel for Messrs Nasko, Mamman Osumam aligned with the arguments of Olajide that the bail should subsist.

Justice Abdullahi granted their prayers and adjourned to February 21 and 22, 2019 for “mention”.

Recalled that the EFCC initially arraigned Mr Aliyu, his then Chief of Staff, Mr Nasko and Mr Beji, a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, before Justice Aliyu Maiyaki in 2017 for the charges.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.