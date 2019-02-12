Lawmaker, others hail judgment upholding AbdulRasaq as Kwara APC governorship candidate

Related News

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdul-Raheem Olawuyi, on Tuesday commended the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld the nomination of AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq as the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in Kwara.

Mr Olawuyi, representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the judgment further instilled in him the belief in the rule of law.

According to him, the ruling would also deepen democracy in the state.

He said what the Balogun-Fulani APC factional executives in the state did by holding on to the party after they were expelled for anti-party activities was an aberration and an attempt to subvert due process.

The federal lawmaker said the coast was now clear for the party to reclaim power which was taken to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the defectors.

“The governor of the state, Abdulfatah Ahmed, took our mandate to the PDP and they planted an impostor to destabilise our party, but now we can heave a sigh of relief,’’ he said.

Also lauding the court judgment, Saheed Popoola, a member of the Kwara House of Assembly representing Ojomu Balogun Constituency, described the Balogun-Fulani executive as “ fake.’’

The lawmaker said he had always known that the executives would not stand the test of time, adding that their victory at the Ilorin High Court was temporary.

Popoola, the only APC member in the state House of Assembly, said the judgment signalled the end of godfatherism and politics of brigandage in the state.

He said the APC in the state would defeat the PDP in the forthcoming elections at all levels, adding that the acceptance by the people of the state was unprecedented.

Olabode Towoju, a chieftain of the party in Oke-ero Local Government Area, said the judgment was commendable, adding that it would boost the morale of party faithful in the state.

He, however, called on the party ’s loyalists not to relent in their efforts until the party emerged victorious in the elections scheduled for Saturday and March 2.

NAN reports that the Ishola Balogun-Fulani executives loyal to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, were expelled from the party in the state following the defection of Mr Saraki to the PDP in 2018.

Mr Balogun-Fulani had gone to seek redress at the State High Court in Ilorin and was reinstated.

But the Court of Appeal on Tuesday in Abuja nullified the judgment of the lower court and reaffirmed Bashir Bolarinwa as the authentic chairman of the APC in the state.

The court also upheld the candidature of Mr AbdulRazaq.

The court said the nomination of Mr AbdulRazaq by the party’s National Working Committee was in order.