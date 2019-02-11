189,994 PVCs yet to be collected in Nasarawa

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 87 per cent of registered voters in Nasarawa State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Uthman Ajidagaba, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ interactive session on Monday in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, out of the 1, 617, 786 registered voters in the state, 1,427,792 have collected their PVCs as at February 1.

He said the rate of PVC collection since the extension of date from February 8 to February 11 was encouraging.

“I am quite impressed with the level of PVC collection so far.

“Just this morning, I got a report that over 1,650 voter cards were collected in a particular local government area.

“I believe more voters will collect their cards before 6 p.m today when the exercise will close for the 2019 elections,’’ Mr Ajidagaba said.

He commended the political parties and other stakeholders for the cooperation so far in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Mr Ajidagba charged the political class to sustain the prevailing peace in the state before, during and after the general elections.

He encouraged them to play by the rules with the mindset that power comes from God and that He alone determines who occupies a position at a time.

Mr Ajidagba said the commission was fully prepared for the successful conduct of the elections.

He assured the stakeholders of INEC’s commitment to the credibility of the election by providing a level playing ground for all political parties.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebola Emmanuel-Longe, gave the assurance on behalf of other security agencies that they were ready to ensure a smooth conduct of the polls.

Mr Emmanuel-Longe, represented by Monday Ordiah, a deputy commissioner of police, said all the security agencies were synergising to tackle anything capable of affecting the elections.

On her part, state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Zainab Isah, said corps members participating in the election were apolitical and had been properly trained on their mandate.

She, however, appealed to stakeholders, especially security agencies, to protect the corps members during the election.

(NAN)