Election: Don’t vote for looters, Oshiomhole tells Kwarans

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on Kwara people not to vote for those who have looted the country for 16 years.

Mr Oshiomhole made the call on Monday in Ilorin while addressing a crowd of APC members and supporters at the presidential campaign rally for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Mr Oshiomhole also told the people to be wary of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He appealed to the people of the state to vote massively for the president, saying he had changed the essence of governance in Nigeria.

“While President Buhari is fighting corruption and putting looters in jail, Atiku promises to give amnesty to looters.

“When Buhari says he will protect the naira and defend Nigeria’s success economically, PDP promises to pursue wholesale privatisation of Nigeria’s assets.

“When Buhari promises to protect Nigerian farmers and make Nigerians eat Nigerian food, Atiku promises wholesale, reckless liberalisation that will make Nigeria import food,” Mr Oshiomhole said.

He also told the crowd that the APC was in the state to “celebrate the end of (Senate President) Bukola Saraki.”

“I am here to see the actual translation of enough is enough, the era of your oppression is over,” he said. “Era of oppression is over, I join you in Kwara to celebrate your freedom.”

Mr Oshiomhole assured the people of the state that with Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (APC governorship candidate) as the governor of the state, “good governance would be delivered”.

The state chairman of the party, Bashir Bolarinwa said the era of godfatherism was over in the state.

He said that inspite of Kwara clocking 52 years, “there was nothing to show for this”.

“Sadly, Kwara is a typical example of retardation in evolution; this has been due to the machination of a succeeding dynasty that has continue to pauperise the state,” he added.

Mr Bolarinwa added that Kwara was lacking in all spheres of development when compared to states created in 1976 and after.

He said the collective resolve of the people of the state was to end the reign of the oligarchy that had held down the progress of the state for over 16 years.