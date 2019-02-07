Gov. Lalong swears-in new Commissioner, Special Advisers, others

Related News

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Thursday swore in a Commissioner, eight Special Advisers and eight Permanent Secretaries to contribute to the advancement of his policies and programmes.

Among those swore in were Waidu Ishaku, Commissioner for Special Duties, the Special Adviser were Retired Justice Philomena Lot, Due Process and Efficiency, AIG Dorothy Gimba (Rtd), Peace and Security.

Others were: Ayuba Gufwan, Disability Affairs, Jonathan Mawiyau, Legal Matters and Garba Sharubutu, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Danladi Mann, Sports, Christopher Chuwak, Special Duties and Jibrin Banchir, Plateau NLC Chairman, Special Adviser on Labour Matters.

In his remarks, Mr Lalong said the event was a demonstration of the administration’s resolute commitment to putting round pegs in round holes.

The governor said the appointments were done to fill all existing vacancies and reinvigorate the machinery of the government in the state.

“It is also deliberately done in line with our policy of inclusive governance, which is rooted in the desire to give every community, ethnic group or local government a sense of belonging.

“Gone are the days of the impunity where the sentiments of nepotism and other primordial interests became more or less official state policy at the detriment of all and sundry.

“Gone indeed are the days when one’s appointment, promotion, posting and position were solely determined by the whims and caprices of the leader without including all interests and carrying everybody along,” he said.

Mr Lalong told the appointees to be ready to cue into his administration’s developmental philosophy and bring on board creative thinking and developmental initiatives.

According to him, such initiatives are needed to add value to the lives of our people.

Waidu Ishaku the new Commissioner for Special Duties, who responded on behalf of the appointees, thanked the governor for the opportunity given them to serve.

Mr Ishaku promised on behalf of others to contribute their quota to the advancement of the state.

(NAN)