Elections: APC candidate wants ICC to monitor Kwara polls

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to focus on the state, because the ruling party had allegedly concluded plans to unleash violence on the opposition.

Mr AbdulRazaq made the call in a statement signed by his Media Aide Rafiu Ajakaiye in Ilorin on Thursday.

The APC governorship hopeful, who commended the ICC for its latest message of warning against violence in the forthcoming polls, said there was need to pay special attention to political developments in the state.

“We welcome the latest appeal and warning by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the upcoming Nigerian elections.

“We believe elections should not be a do or die affair, but should be about selling one’s ideas to the electorate in an atmosphere devoid of violence, threat or intimidation.

“We have reasons to call on the ICC to especially turn its radar on Kwara State, where the discredited political dynasty has consistently used violence to suppress opposition.

“The recent rise in political violence, including attacks on my person and supporters; as well as unabated destruction of our billboards, is instructive.

“We therefore invite the ICC to monitor the processes leading to the elections in Kwara State,” Mr AbdulRazaq added.

He pledged that APC members in the state would conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during campaigns.

“My supporters and I hereby formally pledge peaceful campaigns and conduct before, during and after the elections.

“We urge the people of Kwara to shun violence in all forms and discourage our youths from violence or anything that could disturb public peace,” he said.

