Kwara SDP guber candidate promises to grant full autonomy to LGAs

Social Democratic Party, SDP, logo
Social Democratic Party, SDP, logo

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara State, Olajide Adebola, has promised to grant full autonomy to the 16 local council areas in the state if elected.

Mr Adebola made this promise on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

The governorship candidate said he would make governance at the local government level more accountable and accessible to the people.

He promised to revive the Local Government Administration System in the state to make them functional and viable.

“The local government is supposed to be close to the people and serve those at the grassroots.

“Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Kwara because local government is dead in this state.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I will revive the system to make it more accessible to the people living in the rural areas and stem urban migration,” Mr Adebola added.

He also condemned the arbitrary deduction of local government funds by the state government. He said the practice was impeding development at the local government level.

According to him, the current practice where local government funds are withheld by the state government is undesirable.

“A situation where local governments always run cap in hand to the state capital is unacceptable and detrimental to growth.

“One of my top priorities will be to revive the local government administration so that what is meant for them goes to them, to enhance development.

“That is the only way we can bring development to the doorsteps of the people.

“Currently, local government chairmen have no say in the management of their resources. This is not right and we cannot continue like this,” the SDP governorship candidate said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.