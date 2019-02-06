Polls: Kwara governor disowns campaign posters

Related News

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has disowned campaign posters circulating in parts of the state promoting him as the Kwara South Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor spoke via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Muyideen Akorede.

Mr Ahmed described the posters as fake since they were not approved, sanctioned or sponsored by him as he was no longer the PDP Kwara South senatorial candidate.

He said he stood by his earlier decision to concede the PDP Kwara South senatorial ticket to the incumbent senator, Rafiu Ibrahim, in the interest of equity and fairness.

Mr Ahmed added that he subsequently formally withdrew from the senatorial race in full compliance with the provisions and processes specified by the Electoral Act.

The governor said that on the basis of that decision, he had since campaigned for Mr Ibrahim and could, therefore, not have authorised the fake campaign posters.

He accused the candidate of the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, of masterminding the circulation of the fake posters “in an attempt to cause confusion.”

The APC candidate in the district is Lola Ashiru, an architect from Offa, the largest town in the district.

Mr Ahmed, who is from Share in Ifelodun Local Government Area, won the PDP senatorial primary in the district but later said he has agreed to concede it to Mr Ibrahim, so that the incumbent could seek reelection.

(NAN)