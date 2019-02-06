Court remands two brothers in prison for alleged armed robbery

Related News

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, remanded two brothers, Abubakar Ibrahim and Abubakar Sahabe, in prison for alleged armed robbery.

The accused were arraigned before Magistrate Adebola Abioye on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

Police prosecutor, Adewumi Johnson, told the court that the defendants, who are of no fixed addresses, were arrested by the police on January 14 during a stop and search duty along Okolowo highway, Ilorin.

He said that immediately the police stopped them, one of the persons on the motorcycle took to his heels, while the two brothers were apprehended.

The prosecutor also said the first accused person attempted to disarm one of the security men of his rifle, which led to the bullet injury he sustained.

He said further that when they were searched, N180,000 cash, cutlass, knife, ten cell phones, materials, a pair of shoe and a bag were found in their possession.

Mr Johnson said that during police investigation, the defendants were discovered to be hoodlums, who robbed innocent people on the highway.

According to him, the offence is contrary to Sections 6(B) and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act. Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He, however, prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the completion of the investigation.

The magistrate did not take the plea of the defendants.

Mr Abioye, thereafter, ordered the remand of the defendants in Okekura Prison Yard, Ilorin until the adjourned date, February 20.

(NAN)