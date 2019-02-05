Nigerian govt appoints new Nassarawa polytechnic rector

President Muhammadu Buhari

The federal government on Tuesday approved the appointment of Abdullahi Alhassan as the Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State.

This was revealed in a statement from the office of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Ben Goong.

According to the statement, the appointment is with effect from December 31, 2018, and it will be for an initial period of four years.

Mr Alhassan takes over from Shatima Saidu, who has served his four-year tenure.

The statement said Mr Alhassan was born on the of March 3, 1966, and holds a National Diploma (ND) in Estate Management, a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Estate Management, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Land Administration.

He also has Master of Science (MSc) degree in Land Resources Administration, Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in Geography (Environmental Resource Management) and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), Environmental Science (in view).

Currently, polytechnic students have been at home since December 12 due to the ongoing industrial action of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The polytechnic teachers are on an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of several agreements signed by the federal government.

