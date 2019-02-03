APC thugs disrupting my campaign, ADC candidate alleges

Related News

A senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Victor Adoji, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Kogi State Government is hampering his campaign.

Mr Adoji is a senatorial candidate for Kogi East Senatorial District, in the forthcoming general election.

In a press statement made available to journalists after a briefing, he said his rallies and electioneering have been hampered by thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government and its agents.

This, he said, is an abuse of his political rights, having fulfilled all obligations to run as a candidate.

“Peaceful rallies and other legitimate electioneering endeavours have been hampered by thugs allegedly sponsored by the state government and its agents.”

He made reference to instances where their campaign materials were destroyed and supporters attacked in transit.

“Thugs allegedly sponsored by the APC invaded and destroyed our campaign zonal office in my country home. Several properties, including that of our party (ADC), and my campaign posters, were destroyed,” he said.

“Our supporters are also being subjected to perpetual threats and harassment by stakeholders of the ruling party.”

Mr Adoji alleged that an APC House of Representative aspirant who he did not name, threatened to deal with the Ofu Assistant Women Leader if she campaigns for him or his party (ADC).

He said his supporters and campaign team members now live in fear of being attacked and called on the international community to intervene.

“I hereby seek the attention of the international community, the international protocols on civil and political rights, and other relevant international bodies to promptly redress the overbearing attitudes of the state government towards the opposition.”

He pointed out that he and his supporters, believe in the rule of law and are resolute about carrying it out, to the letter.

“We are due process advocates. We believe that elections should be a season of celebration of democracy, not spilling of blood,” he said.

This call, according to him, is to ensure orderliness, having alerted the security agencies in the state with no response.

Reacting to these allegations, Kingsley Fanwo, the director general, media and strategy to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the allegations are false.

“All those allegation are cooked and unintelligent propaganda because those people are not on the ground.

“They should tell us the names of the ADC EXCO members in Kogi State,” he said.

He said the complainant and his party are crying wolf so that when they lose, they will have someone to pin their loss on.

“We are not interested in thuggery. Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State didn’t come to power with thugs and he is not interested in thuggery, but has empowered Kogi youths in agriculture and other trade that will make them become useful to themselves and the society.”