Onnoghen: Lawyers boycott courts in Plateau

Lawyers in Plateau State have boycotted court sittings in response to the directive given by umbrella body of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

NBA had on Monday directed all lawyers across the country to boycott court sittings for two days to protest the controversial suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Onnoghen was suspended by Mr Buhari on January 25 over failure to declare his assets as required of every public servant.

Empty Court Rooms

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who visited the usually boisterous state high courts located at Museum and West of Mine and a Sharia court reported that no sitting was held but judges were present.

According to the state NBA president, Bon Shalyuun, the state branch had issued a circular on Tuesday asking lawyers to comply with the NBA resolutions on the matter.

“There is high compliance by lawyers in Plateau State. We have constituted a monitoring team that has been going round courts to ensure compliance and lawyers have complied,” Mr Shalyuun said.

When asked the reason lawyers attended a sitting at the Jos Federal High Court on Tuesday, the president said the circular got them late.

“Our monitoring team did not take the circular on time but the court has received it now,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the directive was ignored in some states and honoured in others.

It also reported how lawyers in Lagos State expressed divergent views on the matter on Tuesday.

In Abuja, lawyers appeared to have ignored the order completely.

Others told PREMIUM TIMES they were only in court to pick dates for future court sessions.

Also, different statements received by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday indicate that Kano and Yobe branches said they would not be part of the boycott.