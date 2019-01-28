Niger gets new acting chief judge

Related News

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has appointed Ahmed Bima, as the new Acting Chief Judge of the state’ High Court of Justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Bima was sworn-in as the new Acting Chief Judge of Niger State High Court during the valedictory court session in honour of Maria Zukogi, the outgoing Chief Judge.

Mr Bello described the outgoing Chief Judge as “someone with integrity and impeccable character, who worked selflessly to improve the judiciary and welfare of judges.

“Since my encounter with Justice Zukogi in 2016, we have had a unique working relationship, she had succeeded in reforming the judiciary and giving it a new look,” he said.

He urged the new acting chief judge to sustain the foundation laid by his predecessor and maintain the existing good working relationship between the judiciary and other tiers of government.

Mr Bello disclosed that his administration was committed to the autonomy of the judiciary in the state.

He said his administration had no problem with autonomy of the judiciary, state house of assembly and the local government.

According to him, their autonomy would enable them take care of their needs directly.

“When we took over in 2015, we inherited a lot of problems in the judiciary, problems that have accumulated for over years, but within three years, we have been able to address some of these challenges.

“My commitment for autonomy of judiciary stands.

“I had earlier approved the autonomy of judiciary but I realised that it was not captured fully in the budget.

I instructed the registrar to work closely with the legislature to make adequate provision and ensure that everything is capture in the budget,” he added.

The governor pledged to continue to ensure welfare of judges and provision of working environment conducive for them.

In her address, Maria Zukogi, outgoing Chief Judge, commended the governor for approving fund for the renovation of 20 chief magistrates’ and magistrates’ courts across the state.

(NAN)