Kwara: Abdulrazaq pledges to link Pategi-Bida with bridge if elected

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has promised to construct a bridge to link Pategi town in the northern senatorial district of the state with Bida emirate in Niger State if elected.

Mr AbdulRazaq made the promise on Monday in Pategi at a meeting he held with community leaders at the Etsu of Nupe’s palace during his campaign tour of the area.

According to him, the APC government will construct a bridge to link Pategi with Bida to end incessant boat mishaps on the River Niger and deepen cultural and trade relations between the two states.

“River Niger is, for us, not a dividing line but an area of convergence between Kwara and Niger states.

“We will link Pategi and Bida emirate in Niger with a bridge, even if by public-private arrangement,” Mr AbdulRazaq added.

He appealed to the people of the area to vote massively for all APC candidates in the coming general election.

“I, therefore, urge you to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari, all our candidates for the National and State Assembly and for me as your governor.

“Once you do this, we will collaborate with the administration of Mr President to build a bridge to link the two states and end the agony of losing our people to incessant boat accidents.

Mr AbdulRazaq also promised the people that his government would provide jobs for the youth to end their restiveness.

“We will make sure that you have infrastructure, which will not only boost trade but will also generate employment.

“We will revive local industries, especially agro-processing factories. Importantly, our administration will accord proper respect to the traditional institutions,” AbdulRazaq added.

The candidate promised to end the diversion of local government funds through the so-called joint accounts, a practice he blamed for the lack of development and rising poverty at the grassroots.

Responding, Ibrahim Abubakar, the Akimi of Chegban, a community under the Etsu Nupe, promised the people’s support for the APC candidate.

“Your aspiration has our blessings in view of your pledge to guarantee the construction of a bridge across the River Niger,” Mr Abubakar said.

Mr Abubakar also urged the candidate to help reactivate the long-abandoned NTA facilities in the town.

In Kpada, Mr AbdulRazaq pledged to construct the long-abandoned Pategi-Kpada road, if elected.

Sadiq Umar, the APC senatorial candidate for Kwara North, said the area will not remain the same if they support all APC candidates in the coming general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Mr AbdulRazaq was accompanied on the tour by top party chieftains, all the APC candidates from the northern senatorial district, and former APC governorship aspirant, Abdullahi Yamman.

NAN also reports that the campaign tour took the APC candidate and his entourage to several towns and villages in Pategi and Edu local government areas, including Pategi, Kpada, Lade, Tsaragi and Lafiagi.

(NAN)