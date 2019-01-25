Elections: INEC to deploy 15, 545 personnel in Kwara

From left: Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; INEC National Commissioners, Mr Festus Okoye; Dr Mustafa Lecky and Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, during the visit of Long Term ECOWAS Observer's delegation to INEC headquarters in Abuja on Monday (21/1/19). 00705/21/1/2019/Hogan Bassey/BJO/NAN
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 15, 545 staff for the 2019 general elections in Kwara State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Garba Attaihiru-Madami, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, the state capital on Friday.

Mr Attaihiru-Madami said a total of 13, 199 ad hoc staff would be needed for the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16, with 7, 567 NYSC members to be deployed.

He said for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 2, INEC would deploy 15, 545 personnel, made up ad hoc and INEC staff.

The REC also said 57 candidates would be contesting for the three senatorial seats while 83 candidates would vie for the six House of Representatives seats in Kwara.

He said there were 2, 859 voting units in the state and 193 Registration Areas.

According to the REC, 29 out of the 55 political parties in Kwara signed a peace accord.

He said a total of 1, 406, 457 people were registered for the Permanent Voter Card (PVC), out of which 1, 101, 246 had been collected.

The REC said to ensure that the remaining 305, 211 PVCs were collected before the February 8 deadline for collection, he had directed his staff to return to the wards between Friday and Sunday.

“As from Monday, February 28, our work schedule is 24 hours until after the elections,” he added.

(NAN)

