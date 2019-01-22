Ochanya: Benue govt says ‘clear case’ established against suspects

Related News

The Benue State government says it has established a clear case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide against a polytechnic lecturer, Andrew Ogbuja, and his son, Victor.

Mr Ogbuja is facing trial for alleged sexual abuse and subsequent murder of a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ogbanje, who died in October 2018.

Miss Ogbuja died from VVF, after she was reportedly sexually abused repeatedly by Mr Ogbuja and his son, Victor, who is on the run.

Speaking during the continuation of the matter on Tuesday, the prosecution said it had analysed the case and believed that a clear case of criminal conspiracy and culpability homicide punishable with death penalty under Nigeria’s penal code has been established against the accused persons.

“Arising from the health condition of the deceased, due to multiple rape and sexual abuses resulting to grievous injuries confirmed by medical reports, it is our legal opinion that a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable with death under Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Revised Edition (Laws of Benue State) 2004 has been made out against the above named accused person and (they) shall be prosecuted accordingly,” the team said.

A prosecution lawyer for the state police command, Edward Umoh, in a communique also said efforts should be made to arrest the young Ogbuja who is still at large.

Mr Ogbuja’s lawyer had earlier asked the court for bail for his client which had been slated for determination on February, 5.

The court, however, adjourned the matter till March 13 for further mention.