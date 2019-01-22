Alleged N9.79 billion: Former Benue Governor’s Trial Stalled

Former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswan in court over corruption charges

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja Tuesday adjourned till March 26 the trial of the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, charged for allegedly diverting N9.79 billion.

Part of the diverted funds was said to be for police reform and the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme.

The federal government is prosecuting the former governor through its counsel, Aminu Alilu.

Those charged alongside Mr Suswam in the 32-count charge are Omadachi Oklobia, a former Commissioner for Finance, and Janet Aluga, a former Accountant at the Benue State Government House.

‎In the charge, the trio allegedly cornered the said funds between 2012 and 2015 while Mr Suswam was governor of the state.

They are also accused of conspiracy, conversion of property derived directly from corruption, conspiring to conceal property derived from corruption; obtaining by false pretence, and accepting cash payments exceeding the amount authorised by law.

The case was previously adjourned till January 22 for trial.

But on Tuesday, the case could not go on as the judge failed to sit and the court’s list indicated that the case is now adjourned till March 26 for trial.

