1 dies, 13 others injured in Niger auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Suleja, Niger State has confirmed the death of one person in an accident on Monday.

Olayinka Akande, FRSC Suleja Unit Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred due to break failure on the part of an articulated vehicle.

He said eight vehicles were involved while 13 people were injured.

NAN reports that the articulated vehicle was coming from the Maje-Dikko axis of the road into Suleja.

The report from the FRSC said: “Fatal crash involving 8 vehicles and 14 persons (12 males adults and 2 females adults) at red cross area Suleja along Suleja-Minna road at about 15:03hrs.

“One death and 13 injuries recorded. The crash was as a result of brake failure of a truck leading to loss of control. The victims were taken to General hospital Suleja while the corpse of the female adult was deposited at the same hospital mortuary.”

(NAN)