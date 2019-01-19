Buhari condemns Tiv, Jukun clash

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the inter-communal violence between Tiv and Jukun communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, which left dozens injured and several houses destroyed.

Reports say a clash between two groups in Abinsi town near Makurdi, the Benue state capital Thursday degenerated into an ethnic clash.

Mr Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday expressed “deepest sympathies and condolences” to the people and the government of Benue State over the losses recorded following the incident.

The president also wished the injured speedy recovery.

“The President reaffirmed that his government will not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others, even as he commended the army, police and other security agencies for promptly bringing the violence to a quick end,” the statement said.

It also said Mr Buhari charged security agencies to fish out the “perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of violence and charge them to court without delay”.