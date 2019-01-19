Buhari condemns Tiv, Jukun clash

President Muhammadu Buhari [Photo: Champion Newspapers Limited]
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the inter-communal violence between Tiv and Jukun communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, which left dozens injured and several houses destroyed.

Reports say a clash between two groups in Abinsi town near Makurdi, the Benue state capital Thursday degenerated into an ethnic clash.

Mr Buhari in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday expressed “deepest sympathies and condolences” to the people and the government of Benue State over the losses recorded following the incident.

The president also wished the injured speedy recovery.

“The President reaffirmed that his government will not allow any group to incite hatred and violence against others, even as he commended the army, police and other security agencies for promptly bringing the violence to a quick end,” the statement said.

It also said Mr Buhari charged security agencies to fish out the “perpetrators, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of violence and charge them to court without delay”.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.