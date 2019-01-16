Woman docked for allegedly selling two babies for N450,000

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of 23-year-old woman, Blessing Aluma, docked for allegedly selling her one-week-old baby for N200, 000.

Aluma was also arraigned for allegedly selling her friend’s 15 month- old daughter for N250, 000.

The defendant was docked alongside Oludare Prince, both of Passali Giri, Abuja, on a three-count charge, bordering on criminal conspiracy, attempted kidnapping and child trafficking.

The prosecutor, Gunduma Ibrahim, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that Aluma conspired with Prince to sell her own baby to one Nkechi Udo of Tunga Maje, Abuja, for N200, 000.

She also sold her friend, Precious Ade’s daughter, for N250, 000 to the same buyer.

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 3 (1) (3) of Kidnapping and Cattle Rustling Law of Niger State, 2016 and Section 274 of the Penal Code Law.

When the charges were read, the first accused pleaded guilty, while the second pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, however, prayed the court to reserve sentencing to allow the accused persons lead police to the alleged buyer, so as to secure the release of the babies.

Magistrate Fati Wushishi ordered the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the matter until February 11, for further mention.

(NAN)

