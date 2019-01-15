Election: 2.5 million registered voters to participate in Plateau

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says over 2.5 million registered voters would participate in the forthcoming general election in Plateau.

Antonia Simbine, INEC National Commissioner in charge of Plateau, Niger, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said this at an interactive session with religious leaders on Tuesday in Jos.

She explained that ”men constituted 50.6 percent of the total figure, while women were about 47.3 percent”.

“In Plateau, we have over 2.5 million registered voters who will be expected to vote during the forthcoming general election.

“This is the figures available to the commission and they are the ones that will vote on election days,” she said.

The commissioner urged voters in the state who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), to take advantage of the ongoing collection exercise at various registration areas to get theirs.

“What is the essence of registering if you won’t collect and use it to vote on election day?

“So, registered voters should go to the designated locations and collect their cards before the collection date elapse, ” she said.

Ms Simbine explained that the commission has put in place stringent measures to ensure that the forthcoming poll is free, fair and credible.

Halilu Pai, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), said the session was part of the commission’s activities in ensuring a peaceful and transparent election.

He explained that the meeting was to acquaint religious leaders with INEC plans and also appeal to them to sensitise their followers on the need to be peaceful before, during and after the poll.

“You know, religious leaders are key stakeholders when it comes to election, and we have called them today so we can intimate them with our plans for a successful general election in the state, ” he said.

Soja Bewarang, the chairman of the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), represented by David Tyos, advised INEC to be transparent and sincere in the conduct of the election.

Similarly, Mohammed Abdullahi, chairman of the state chapter of Jama’tu Nasril Islam (JNI) represented by his deputy, Garba Abdullahi, pledged to support INEC towards free, fair and peaceful election in the state.