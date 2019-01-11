Nigerian Army flags off Operation Python Dance in Plateau

Related News

A division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, has launched Operation Python Dance III – Egwu Eke – in an effort to tackle the country’s security challenges ahead of the general elections in the country.

The operation, with headquarters in Plateau State, is expected to cover the Division’s areas of responsibility, which includes; Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe Adamawa and Taraba states.

Speaking during the flagging off of the exercise held at the Rafiki village, Dutse Kura, of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Nuhu Angbaza, gave reasons of the operation.

“The exercise is in line with the Army Headquarters directives and it is aimed at reassuring the general public of the federal government’s commitment at protecting lives and property of Nigerian citizens by building confidence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

“The exercise, which was to be conducted simultaneously across the country from 28 December 2018 to 28 February 2019, is conceptualised to combat real – time, prevailing security challenges as observed, such as stockpiling of arms by criminal groups, formation of militias and violence induced by political parties activities.

“It will also checkmate other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities of dissident groups,” the GOC said.

Mr Angbaza, a major general, added that the exercise would be conducted in collaboration with para-military agencies which will undertake their statutory roles in the process.

In his remarks at the occasion, the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, represented by his commissioner for Rural Development, Ezekiel Daju, described the exercise as timely, hoping that the operation will ensure peace not only in Plateau but the country at Large.

“This exercise is considered timely at a time when our dear nation is faced with numerous security challenges.

“It is our common belief that with this exercise and other security-related operations that are taking place across the country, peace and security will return not only in Plateau State but in the entire country,” the commissioner added.

According to the Division, as the operation flagged off on Friday, patrols and arrest of criminal elements will start immediately.