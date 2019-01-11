Kwara Elections: Accord, ANRP, Labour party candidates debate

Related News

Ahead of the 2019 general election, three candidates vying for the governorship seat in Kwara State have debated on issues affecting the state.

The debate was conducted by the BBC Africa, on Thursday. It focused on five major issues: economy, education, health, infrastructure and creation of jobs in the state.

The debate tagged #BBCGOVDebate #KwaraDecides2019 was conducted in Yoruba language.

In a live broadcast via the BBC Yoruba Service Facebook page, the debate was conducted at the University of Ilorin.

Five political parties were billed to attend the debate but only three candidates showed up.

They include Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Abdulmumin Yinka; the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Ayorinde Adedoyin and Issa Aremu of Labour Party.

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Razak Atunwa, and that of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, were absent.

Speaking on health, Mr Adedoyin said his government would focus on health insurance adding that the health insurance scheme in Kwara State is not functioning well.

He also said he would set up an elderly home in each local government in the state ”so as to keep and take care of our elderly ones even if it is feeding them”.

Mr Aremu said his government would employ more doctors, nurses and pharmacists in the state and spend more on healthcare.

Mr Yinka said he would banish the menace of begging in Kwara state,

On education, Mr Aremu said he would provide scholarships and grants for students. He would also pay unemployed youths and improve social welfare services.

On security, Mr Yinka he said he would launch a platform called ”Integrated Public Safety Commission” to ensure all the security heads meet regularly to discuss issues affecting peace.

He also said he would end thuggery in the state.

Mr Adedoyin said he would empower personnel in the state with vehicles and “make judicious use of the security votes”.

Mr Adedoyin said he would focus on how to attract new investors in the state and enable the Shonga farmers to produce more.

Meanwhile, Mr Aremu said he would focus on a “progressive tax system” that will increase state revenue.

Mr Yinka said he would partner with international investors “who have no interest in (getting) kickbacks”.