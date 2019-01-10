269,000 PVCs not yet collected in Kogi – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday that 269,000 out of 1.6 million registered voters in Kogi State have yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Ahmed Biambo, the Director of Voter Education and Publicity in the state INEC office, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, the state capital.

Mr Biambo said only Nigerians with permanent voter cards would be allowed to vote in the forthcoming general elections.

He urged those that registered before and during the continuous voter registration exercise yet to collect their PVCs to go to their local government headquarters to collect them.

He said the INEC had also embarked on aggressive media campaign to educate the people on the need to collect their cards, noting that this would enable them to carry out their civic duties.

“The INEC office in Kogi State has been holding meetings with security agencies in the state to ensure violence-free elections.

“The commission is ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections that will be acceptable by all contestants,” he said.

(NAN)