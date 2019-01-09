Army kills 17 ‘militants’, arrest 67 in Nasarawa, Benue, Taraba

Nigerian Army officers fighting Boko Haram
Nigerian Soldiers [Photo Credit: Olisa TV]

The Operation Wild Stroke of the Nigerian Army operating in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba States says it has killed 17 bandits and arrested 67 others in the last eight months of its operation.

The commander of the operation, Adeyemi Yekini, made the disclosure while addressing reporters in Lafia on Wednesday.

The commander also presented 45 assorted weapons and 701 assorted ammunition recovered from Bassa militia camp in Zwere, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He said that in the interest of peace and national development, the operation would give itself no rest until criminals were flushed out of the three states.

According to him, the troops killed 16 bandits, arrested 53 people and recovered 11 weapons and 50 rounds of ammunition in Benue.

“In Nasarawa state, 48 weapons and 801 ammunition were recovered, in addition to arresting 9 people and killing one bandit.

“In Taraba state, we recovered 7 weapons, 35 ammunition and arrested 5 people with no bandit killed.

“Statistics put the total number of weapons recovered at 66, ammunition recovered at 886; the total number of people arrested is 67 and the total number of bandits killed is 17,” he said.

According to him, Operation Wild Stroke is an intervention force established about eight months ago with the mandate to put an end to the incessant killings by armed herdsmen, militia groups and other criminal elements operating in the three states.

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.