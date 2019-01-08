NUJ FCT Council condemns military invasion of Daily Trust

Related News

The FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the recent invasion of Daily Trust Newspapers by the military.

The Council chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said this on Tuesday in Abuja when he visited the Daily Trust head office in Abuja with members of his executive council to show solidarity.

Mr Ogbeche said though the ethics of the journalism profession demands balance reportage, the invasion of the office was not justifiable by the military.

He said with the general elections fast approaching, if media organisations become targets of military invasion, it means non-state actors can leverage on the fear created, thereby making journalists easy preys.

“It is a troubling development, but we encourage Daily Trust and the media in general not to be deterred in the face of these happenings,’’ Mr Ogbeche said.

Responding, the News Editor of Daily Trust, Isiaka Wakili, said the military was still keeping the company’s computers and lap tops they carted away.

Armed military and paramilitary personnel invaded the regional offices of the newspaper in Maiduguri and Lagos as well as the headquarters building in Abuja on Sunday.

They arrested some editors and reporters, and took away some work tools.

But the security agencies later vacated the occupied premises and released the detained journalists on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

(NAN)