NUJ FCT Council condemns military invasion of Daily Trust

A screen shot of Daily Trust website. [PHOTO CREDIT: Dailytrust.com.ng]
A screen shot of Daily Trust website. [PHOTO CREDIT: Dailytrust.com.ng]

The FCT Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the recent invasion of Daily Trust Newspapers by the military.

The Council chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said this on Tuesday in Abuja when he visited the Daily Trust head office in Abuja with members of his executive council to show solidarity.

Mr Ogbeche said though the ethics of the journalism profession demands balance reportage, the invasion of the office was not justifiable by the military.

He said with the general elections fast approaching, if media organisations become targets of military invasion, it means non-state actors can leverage on the fear created, thereby making journalists easy preys.

“It is a troubling development, but we encourage Daily Trust and the media in general not to be deterred in the face of these happenings,’’ Mr Ogbeche said.

Responding, the News Editor of Daily Trust, Isiaka Wakili, said the military was still keeping the company’s computers and lap tops they carted away.

Armed military and paramilitary personnel invaded the regional offices of the newspaper in Maiduguri and Lagos as well as the headquarters building in Abuja on Sunday.

They arrested some editors and reporters, and took away some work tools.

But the security agencies later vacated the occupied premises and released the detained journalists on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.