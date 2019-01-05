Police arrest 16 over alleged murder in Niger

Related News

The Police Command in Niger State said it had arrested 16 suspects for allegedly killing eight people during a land disputes between Gaba and Amfani communities of Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, Mohammadu Abubakar, said on Saturday in Minna that the act was committed on December 6, 2018.

Abubakar, a deputy superintendent of police, said some members of the two communities identified those arrested while some of suspects have made confessional statements.

He assured residents that the command would get to the root of the matter with a view to prosecuting those involved.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the incident to serve as deterrent,’’ he said.

Mr Abubakar warned residents to refrain from taking the law into their hands as the command would arrest and prosecute any person or group of persons aiding and abetting any act of violence capable of causing breach of public peace in the state.

Mr Abubakar also solicited for relevant information from residents in its effort to protect lives and property in the state.

(NAN)