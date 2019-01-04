Gov Al-Makura drops Ewuga as leader of Christian Pilgrims to Israel

Senator-Solomon-Ewuga
Senator-Solomon-Ewuga.[PHOTO CREDIT: International Centre for Investigative Reporting]

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has dropped Solomon Ewuga as the leader of the state Christian Pilgrims to Israel for the 2018 pilgrimage.

Abdullahi Mohammed, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this on Friday in Lafia, the state capital at the farewell ceremony for the intending Pilgrims from the state.

Mr Mohammed who did not give any reason for the action, said the Etsu Karu, Mr Luka Baba-Payan, has been appointed to replace Mr Ewuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Musa Aloko, Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, on December 28 announced Ewuga as the leader during the orientation in Lafia.

Mr Ewuga who is a PDP chieftain, was a former deputy governor of the state, a minister of state, FCT and Senator.

Mr Aloko announced that the 179 Pilgrims from the state would be air-lifted on January 6.

In a remark, the Etsu Karu expressed gratitude to the governor for the appointment and promised not to disappoint the state.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.