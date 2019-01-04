Gov Al-Makura drops Ewuga as leader of Christian Pilgrims to Israel

Related News

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has dropped Solomon Ewuga as the leader of the state Christian Pilgrims to Israel for the 2018 pilgrimage.

Abdullahi Mohammed, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this on Friday in Lafia, the state capital at the farewell ceremony for the intending Pilgrims from the state.

Mr Mohammed who did not give any reason for the action, said the Etsu Karu, Mr Luka Baba-Payan, has been appointed to replace Mr Ewuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Musa Aloko, Executive Secretary of Nasarawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, on December 28 announced Ewuga as the leader during the orientation in Lafia.

Mr Ewuga who is a PDP chieftain, was a former deputy governor of the state, a minister of state, FCT and Senator.

Mr Aloko announced that the 179 Pilgrims from the state would be air-lifted on January 6.

In a remark, the Etsu Karu expressed gratitude to the governor for the appointment and promised not to disappoint the state.

(NAN)