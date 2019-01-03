NSCDC arrests 112 in Niger

NSCDC officials
NSCDC officials used to illustrate the story [Photo Credit: NAN]

The Niger Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said on Thursday that it had arrested 112 suspects for different offences between January and December 2018.

The state Commandant of the NSCDC, Philip Ayuba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that most of the cases were settled out of court while some were undergoing court processes.

He said that 22 suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, 14 for kidnapping, six for rape, 60 for alleged house-breaking and theft , two for cattle rustling and 8 were released for want of evidence .

He explained that the command settled various disputes, including 98 domestic, 15 land cases and four communal.

He attributed the successes recorded by the corps to the support and cooperation from members of the public.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to sustain the relationship and always be security conscious by reporting strange and suspicious activities in their neighbourhood for prompt action.

The NSCDC boss warned politicians and party supporters against thuggery during the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Ayuba explained that the warning became necessary following the commitment of the command to provide a level-playing ground toward ensuring crises-free 2019 polls in the state.

“We will arrest and charge to court any politician or youth caught perpetrating violence during the political campaigns.

“We will not fold our hands and watch any politician or group of youths carry arms before, during and after the elections,” he said.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.