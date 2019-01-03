Nasarawa gets new Police Commissioner

Nigerian Mobile Police Officers
Nigerian Mobile Police Officers [Photo Credit: Qed.ng]

Ademola Emmanuel-Longe has assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, following the retirement of Yahaya Bello on December 24.

The command’s spokesman, Samaila Usman, an assistant superintendent of police, in a statement on Thursday in Lafia, the state capital said the new commissioner was, until his posting to Nasarawa State, the Commissioner, Office of the Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Usman said the new CP, who joined the force on March 15, 1988, had served in different capacities in the course of his career.

According to him, Mr Emmanuel-Longe has served as a Police Public Relations Officer; Officer in Charge of State Intelligence Bureau Kebbi State; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration at the Plateau State Command; as well as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Finance and Administration at the Police Staff College, Jos.

He has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Ogun State Command and worked at the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Command in Lagos.

(NAN)

