Four killed in Plateau cult clash

At least four persons were confirmed killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Plateau State, the state police command said.
The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday near a night-club at Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area.
According to Tyopev Terna, the police spokesperson, the armed cultists attacked themselves at about 7:30 p.m.
“On the 02/01/2019 at about 1930hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown cult groups armed with cutlasses, axe and guns attacked themselves near a night-club at Kwata Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.
“As a result of the attack, four (4) persons lost their lives. The corpses have been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital Mortuary for Autopsy,” the police said.
The police added that the state police commissioner, Austin Agbonlahor, has directed immediate commencement of investigations.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.