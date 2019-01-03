Four killed in Plateau cult clash

Related News

At least four persons were confirmed killed in a clash between rival cult groups in Plateau State, the state police command said.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday near a night-club at Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area.

According to Tyopev Terna, the police spokesperson, the armed cultists attacked themselves at about 7:30 p.m.

“On the 02/01/2019 at about 1930hrs, the Plateau State Police Command, Jos received a distress call to the effect that unknown cult groups armed with cutlasses, axe and guns attacked themselves near a night-club at Kwata Zawan in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“As a result of the attack, four (4) persons lost their lives. The corpses have been deposited at the Plateau Specialist Hospital Mortuary for Autopsy,” the police said.

The police added that the state police commissioner, Austin Agbonlahor, has directed immediate commencement of investigations.