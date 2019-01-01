Why I defected to PDP – Governor Ortom

Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]
Samuel Ortom, Benue State Governor [picture: Independent Newspapers Nigeria]

Governor Samuel Ortom has said that he chose to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the PDP because it was a more credible alternative for him to achieve his policies.

Mr Ortom stated this on Monday in Makurdi, during the flag-off of his governorship campaign.

The governor, who won his election on the platform of the APC where he defected to, after losing the PDP governorship ticket in 2014, returned to the PDP some months ago.

“We had to abandon that platform in search of one that offers more accommodation and support for our policies, especially the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017,” he said.

He regretted that highly placed officials in the APC-led federal government made various attempts to frustrate an imperative legislation aimed at finding a lasting peace between farmers and herders in the state.

“Such frustrating efforts by highly placed members of the federal government necessitated my exit from the party to one that will not compromise our stance on a matter so key to the Benue people.

“This is the platform on which we seek the renewal of our mandate. No one will bend us as far as the Ranching Law is concerned because we draw consent and sustained support from the Benue people,” he said.

Mr Ortom, while reacting to critics’ allegation that he had not performed, declared that he had done well “given the circumstances of our economy and unwarranted aggression and attacks on Benue”.

“I may not be a genius, but I perfectly know what I wanted as a governor. I cannot lie to the people that trust me. Take this truth from me; my government has done well, and statistics don’t lie.”

Commenting on the issue of nonpayment of salaries, the governor said that funds were being sourced to pay outstanding arrears of salaries, gratuities, and pensions.

Also speaking, the former Senate President, David Mark, appealed to the Benue electorate to vote massively for all candidates seeking elections on the party’s platform to secure a better future for the state.

The immediate former governor of the state and a senatorial candidate of the party, Gabriel Suswam, accused the APC of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote for the PDP and reject the APC.

Earlier, in his remarks, former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, also a senatorial candidate, assured Mr Ortom that the people from Benue South Senatorial zone would vote for the PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included the National Deputy Secretary of the party, Emmanuel Agbo; an ex-Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu; PDP board member, Margaret Icheen, and Mr Ortom’s appointees.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.