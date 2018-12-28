Campaign: Eight PDP members die in car crash – party official

Wadata-plaza PDP Headquarters
PDP Headquarters (Photo Credit: TVC News)

The Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said eight of its members had died in a road accident while traveling for a campaign rally in the state.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, said in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, the state capital that the incident which also left many persons injured occurred in the Zone C (Benue South) Senatorial District.

Mr Iortyom said the party faithful were travelling to the venue of the flag-off of the Senatorial Campaign of candidate of the party in the Benue-South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, which was slated to hold in Agatu on Friday.

According to the statement, the event has been postponed in honour of the dead and that a new date for the event would be rescheduled.

Confirming the incident, David Mendie, Sector Commander, FRSC in Benue, said he got an emergency call from the unit command in Zone C informing him about a fatal accident on Agatu route on Friday.

Mr Mendie, however, said that the cause of the accident and the number of affected persons could not be verified as at the time of the call.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.