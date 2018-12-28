Despite court judgement, Abdulrazaq remains Kwara APC governorship candidate – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo: Daily Trust]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has assured the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State that Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq is the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

The minister, who is the leader of APC in Kwara, gave the assurance on Friday in Ilorin, the state capital after a meeting with the state’s Party Executive Council led by Bashir Bolarinwa.

He said contrary to the rumour in certain quarters that Mr Abdulrazaq had been disqualified by a Kwara High court, no part of the court decision nullified his candidacy.

“I read the court judgment and there is nowhere that talks about our candidate being disqualified.

“Of course, we have appealed the judgment for other reasons.

” As at today, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq remains the authentic candidate of the party,” he said.

The minister added: “As we speak today, he is in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state with Mr President to launch the Presidential campaign of the party.

“He will be given the flag by the party National Executive as the authentic governorship candidate of APC in Kwara.

“The other faction can go to whatever length they want to go circulating the fake news, that he has been disqualified, they can never succeed.

It would be recalled that a Kwara High Court sitting in Ilorin had in a recent judgment recognised the Executive Council of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani faction of the APC in Kwara.

The faction was dissolved by the National Working Committee of the APC after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed defected from APC to PDP.

Mr Mohammed said the Balogun-Fulani led faction is the mole of the “sinking opposition, PDP,” who had resorted to blackmail, thuggery and violence.

He said because the opposition could not believe and tolerate the wind of change in Kwara, they resorted to destruction of APC campaign posters and billboards.

“Even if they destroy all our bill boards and posters, the message of our party is in the minds of the people.

“Why are they being offended by our campaign slogan,” O to ge” meaning “Enough is enough” in Kwara?” he said.

The minister said the people of Kwara were tired of the “Saraki political hegemony” which enslaved and impoverished them for many years.

He noted that what was happening in the state was a revolution against bad governance and imposition by the Saraki-led political leadership of the state.

The minister expressed the confidence that come 2019, the APC would certainly win in Kwara and end the many years of Saraki’s political hegemony.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.