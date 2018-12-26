Benue govt impounds 105 cows over open grazing

Cattle on farm [Photo: View Point Nigeria]
Cattle on farm [Photo: View Point Nigeria]

The Benue State Livestock Guards has impounded 105 cows and four sheep caught grazing openly near Akawe Torkula College of Advanced and Professional Studies, Makurdi.

Confirming the development, the commander of the Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki, disclosed that one herder, Kunje Saija, was also arrested in the course of the operation.

He explained that in accordance with the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law, the impounded cows will be quarantined for seven days.

He added that the animals would be auctioned, if the owners fail to pay the fines stipulated by the law.

He cautioned herdsmen against the consequences of flouting the law, stressing the need for ranching of all forms of livestock in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Samuel Ortom, the state’s governor, recently restated the commitment of the government to fully implement the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

The governor had also emphasised that anyone who violated the law would be prosecuted.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.