NSCDC arrests 115 in Kwara

NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story
NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story

The Kwara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday said it had arrested 115 suspects for different offences since January.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adeyinka Fasiu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his office in Ilorin.

Mr Fasiu said the command arrested 115 suspects for 10 different crimes committed, with most of them settled out of court while some were undergoing court processes.

“We were able to settle some cases out of court; a total number of 78 arrests were settled through the Alternative Dispute Unit,’’ he said.

The Commandant further said that the rate of crime in the state was worrisome, especially among the youth with most of those arrested below 30 years of age.

“Most of these boys are products of broken homes in which the parents are divorced and there is no proper arrangements for the children’s upkeep, so they end up dropping out of school and joining bad gangs.

“Some parents and guardians also have nonchalant attitude toward their children and so they do not counsel them and guide them right.

“This is resulting in most youth misbehaving and getting involved in criminal activities,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.