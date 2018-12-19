Abuja airport sound system fixed

Related News

Some air passengers who travel through the Abuja airport have commended the airport authority for fixing the sound system at the departure lounge of the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

The development came weeks after PREMIUM TIMES reported how the airport sound system malfunctioned, making announcements of flight details inaudible.

The revelation came as part of a larger rot uncovered at the nation’s two major airports: the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe airport, Abuja.

The three-part investigative series, published in November, showed how officials at the Lagos airport harass and extort passengers travelling through the airport.

The report also uncovered how toilet cleaners and other touts issue fake yellow cards to willing air travelers at the Lagos airport.

The third part of the series revealed how poor facilities and other logistic concerns frustrate airport users.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the departure lounge of the airport, some air travelers said there has been a noticeable improvement in the sound system at the departure lounge of the Abuja airport.

A Lagos-bound traveler, Ayo Oke, told PREMIUM TIMES although it may need to be improved upon, the announcements made are now audible and sound better than what obtained last month.

“I notice there has been an improvement in the sound system since the middle of this month and that’s commendable,” he said. “Although it is not perfect, one hopes they would maintain it and improve on others.”

Another airport user, Caroline, told this newspaper that the improvement recorded would make the airport conducive for travelers “even though other concerns need similar attention”.

She also said, “I notice an improvement in the sound system and that’s a good development. The should keep it up.”

Another airport user who declined to give his name said “the improvement is not something to cheer about as it is a basic facility that any decent airport should have”.

He rather called on the authorities to address the numerous other challenges airport users face in Nigerian airports.

Many air travellers have complained in the past that that they missed their flights due to the poor sound system at the departure lounge of the Abuja airport.

In a message sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, Henrietta Yakubu, spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, confirmed that the sound system has been fixed.

“We improved on our sound system,” she said. “We carry out daily inspection, replaced some cables and bought new speakers,” she explained.