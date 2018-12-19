APC reacts to court ruling reinstating party leadership loyal to Saraki

Related News

The All Progressives Congress on Wednesday suggested it would not obey a ruling of the Kwara State High Court which reinstated a factional leader expelled from the party for alleged anti-party tactics.

Ishola Balogun-Fulani, an ally of Senate President Bukola Saraki, approached the Ilorin Division of the Kwara State High Court on the grounds that he was unjustly sacked by the APC.

The ex-party chairman and his executives were sacked by the APC national leadership when Mr Saraki defected to the opposition PDP.

The court granted the politician’s prayers and said all the candidates his faction nominated for state elections are the authentic candidates.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise Mr Balogun-Fulani’s candidates and reject those nominated by his challenging faction, led by Bashir Bolarinwa, Daily Trust reported on Wednesday.

The ruling effectively nullified the candidacy of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who earlier emerged as the governorship candidate of the party in Kwara State on the coattails of Mr Bolarinwa’s faction.

The Daily Trust reported that Mr Bolarinwa planned to appeal the ruling.

But in its reaction to the ruling Wednesday night, the APC national headquarters said its decision to expel Mr Balogun-Fulani remained.

“We wish to restate the National Working Committee (NWC) decision to expel the erstwhile Ishola Balogun Fulani-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Executive in Kwara State,” APC national spokesperson Lanre Issa-Onilu said in a statement, dismissing the court ruling as “misinterpretations”.

“The decision to expel Ishola Balogun Fulani and others is well within the powers of the NWC which investigated and deliberated on the anti-party activities of the sacked state executive,” Mr Issa-Onilu added.

The party explained that it used the direct primaries option in Kwara State, which allowed party members to directly elect a candidate rather than a few selected delegates.

“Only candidates that emerged from the direct primary exercise conducted by the NWC inaugurated committee was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). These candidates remain the authentic flagbearers of APC.

“We therefore urge the good people of Kwara State and indeed the APC members to remain unrelenting in our collective and irreversible movement towards total liberation of the state,” the party said.