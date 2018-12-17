Abuja court judge dies at 32

Related News

A 32-year-old judge at the Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, Abdulwahab Mohammed, who slumped on Saturday, has died.

The court’s executive officer, litigation, Umar Kontagora, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mohammed died at the National Hospital Abuja on the same day.

Mr Kontagora said the late judge, who had his tooth pulled out at the Kubwa General Hospital, had some complications and has been in and out of the hospital before his death.

Mr Mohammed, aged 32, hails from Edo and is survived by his pregnant wife.

(NAN)