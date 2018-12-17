Abuja court judge dies at 32

A 32-year-old judge at the Grade 1 Area Court, Kubwa, Abuja, Abdulwahab Mohammed, who slumped on Saturday, has died.
The court’s executive officer, litigation, Umar Kontagora, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Mohammed died at the National Hospital Abuja on the same day.
Mr Kontagora said the late judge, who had his tooth pulled out at the Kubwa General Hospital, had some complications and has been in and out of the hospital before his death.
Mr Mohammed, aged 32, hails from Edo and is survived by his pregnant wife.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.