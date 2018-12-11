Nasarawa Assembly passes N23.4bn supplementary budget

Related News

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget of N23.4bn presented to the House by Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the passage of the bill after Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), the Majority Leader of the House, moved the motion.

The speaker said the passage of the bill would enable the present administration complete the ongoing projects before the end of its tenure in May 2019.

“Governor Tanko Al-Makura administration is determined not to leave any project uncompleted at the expiration of his tenure, hence the need for the passage of the supplementary budget.

“Based on the governor’s letter to the House, he said during the preparation of the 2018 budget, some projects were underfunded and because of their importance to the general public it has become necessary to request for additional funds to complete them.

“We have approved N23.4bn as the total supplementary budget for 2018.

“This is made up of N5,292,726,871 billion only for Recurrent Expenditure while N18,100,346,140 only is allocated to fund capital expenditure,’’ he said.

The speaker disclosed that the House increased the supplementary budget by N100million due to omission of International travel, transport, bank charges among others.

Mr Balarabe-Abdullah assured the executive arm and the people of the state of its commitment to pass bills that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), the House Deputy Majority Leader, seconded the motion moved by the Majority Leader.

The House unanimously passed the supplementary budget.

Mr Al-Makura, on November 29, 2017, presented the 2018 budget proposal of N122.8billion only to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

NAN also recalls that the House had on January 24 passed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill of N125.4 billion into law by jerking up the budget by N2.6 billion.

(NAN)