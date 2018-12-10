Assembly candidate kidnapped in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of David Ayele, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Obi II state constituency in the 2019 election.

Kennedy Idirisu, a superintendent of police and the command`s spokesman, told journalists on Monday in Lafia, the state capital that the politician was abducted by gunmen from his Lafia residence around Tudun Kauri at about 8:00pm on Sunday.

Mr Idirisu said the police responded immediately the report was made by trailing the suspects and later found the victim`s car along Obi-Awe road.

He said the police was working to ensure that the victim was rescued and also stem the tide of kidnapping in the state.

“We have deployed our men to comb the area where the victim`s car was found and we are also gathering intelligence that would lead to the rescue of the victim,” he said.

The spokesperson appealed to the public to always report suspicious movements in their areas to security agencies for prompt action.

