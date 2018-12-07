Buhari congratulates new Emir of Nasarawa

Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Usman Jibrin [Photo Credit: VOA Hausa]
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, on his selection as the new Emir of Nasarawa in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement on Friday by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president saluted the people of the emirate and the state government “on the hitch-free exercise” which led to the emergence of Mr Jibrin as the 13th Emir of the emirate.

Describing the new First Class traditional ruler as a “wise choice and worthy successor,” Mr Buhari said his “impeccable credentials as a distinguished public servant and land expert will be deployed to impact positively on development of his emirate.

“His people will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience in the Ministry of Environment,” the president further noted.

While wishing the new emir a successful reign, Mr Buhari also urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.

