Unilorin officially speaks on student’s suicide

The management of the University of Ilorin has officially reacted to the death of one of its students, Adigun Emmanuel, who was rumored to have committed suicide.

The deceased, who was a student of the Faculty of Agriculture, was reported to have ingested poison last Thursday, due to failure in his final year project.

In a statement signed by its director of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday night, the University said that investigations revealed that the Mr Adigun took his own life as an eventual culmination of his drug addiction.

“Some close friends of the late Mr Adigun revealed that the obviously depressed student had unsuccessfully attempted suicide thrice, having publicly expressed profound regret, on many occasions, that it was his ‘nagging younger sister’ that was sponsoring his education.

He was further reported to have lamented that it would be too difficult for him to approach the same younger sibling for the needed finances to complete his extended stay on campus as a result of his failure in several core courses.

However, Mr Akogun said contrary to reports, the deceased, with a CGP of 2.72, failed seven different courses, which accounted for his non-graduation in the last academic session. He said the student could not be said to be academically outstanding nor on the verge of completing any research project.

“He never completed the series of enabling experiments that would have given him the data needed for his research and that he took his life while he was expected to complete registration formalities, a prerequisite for his retake of all the courses he had earlier failed,” the school said.

The statement added that when a senior academic staff of the deceased’s Department of Agronomy got wind of the late Mr Adigun’s psychological problem through their interactions, she offered series of assistance to him to avert the regrettable consequence.

“Some of the measures taken by the management and good-spirited members of staff to soothe the nerves of the deceased included a four-week intensive rehabilitation at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, courtesy of the Professor, who also adopted him as her Mentee; the facilitation of hostel accommodation for him on campus through the recommendation of the Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Prof. Gbadebo Olaoye; and a soft loan granted him by the same Mentor, even while she (the Mentor) was in far-away Nairobi, Kenya, some days to the incident, to settle his school fees.”

Mr Akogun said despite all these rehabilitative efforts to place the deceased in the right frame of mind, he still resorted to the despicable act of suicide, to the consternation of all those who assisted him one way or the other.

The University insisted that there was no iota of truth that the suicide had anything to do with the deceased’s academic challenges at the University of Ilorin, adding that: “it is a “manifested testimony” of the increasing danger of drug addiction and peer pressure as it was reliably gathered that a son of his landlady, who was also his friend, schooling in a sister tertiary institution in Ilorin, also terminated his own life in similar circumstance, not quite long ago”.

While the University commiserated with the late Mr Adigun’s family over the unfortunate incident, it appealed to parents, relations and guardians to be up and doing in their responsibilities to their children and wards so that they (the children) would grow up to live a decent life.

He further said the university is committed to the provision of qualitative education and other forms of services to its students.