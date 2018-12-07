Gov Ortom presents Benue’s 2019 budget

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, on Thursday in Makurdi presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N196.5 billion to the Benue House of Assembly for passage into law.

The bill tagged `Budget of security, peace and prosperity in Benue’, was presented by the deputy governor, Benson Abounu, who represented Mr Ortom.

The governor explained that N106.3 billion would be expended on recurring expenditure while capital expenditure would gulp N90.1 billion.

He regretted the poor performance of the 2018 budget, which he blamed on “low inflow of federal allocation and the under performance of the internally generation revenue firm.”

He, therefore, urged the state assembly to expeditiously pass the appropriation bill in the interest of the Benue people.

Receiving the bill, the speaker, Titus Uba, promised that the bill would receive expeditious consideration and passage.

Mr Uba, however, urged all agencies of government to be prepared for the defence of their sector allocations in the bill to enable its early passage.

(NAN)

