Police, other security agencies hold combined exercise in Abuja

Related News

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it will hold a ‘scenario-based simulation’ with other security agencies at Jabi Lake in Abuja on Wednesday.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, Anjuguri Manzah, the command’s public relations officer, explained that the exercise was aimed at fostering synergy among security agencies and to test their preparedness to respond to emergencies.

“It will also accord participating agencies the opportunity to further understand their respective roles while responding to emergency situations,” he said.

He advised residents of the territory not to panic when they noticed the mass movement of security agents and heavy equipment to Jabi area of FCT.

“Residents are advised to use alternative routes as the major roads leading to Jabi Lake Mall will be blocked during the period of the exercise,“ he said.

The exercise is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. (NAN)