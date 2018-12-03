EFCC traces N5bn properties to ex-Plateau Governor Jang – Official

Ex Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang. [PHOTO CREDIT: Punch Newspapers]
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has traced properties worth N5 billion to former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang, who is currently standing trial for graft.

The properties are located at No. 8 and 9 Gobarau Road Unguwan Rimi GRA Kaduna State.

Preliminary investigations according to a statement signed by Tony Orilade, acting head, media and publicity, EFCC, on Monday said the properties were purchased from New Capital Properties Limited, a subsidiary of Northern Nigerian Development Company, NNDC, Kaduna.

It would be recalled that the EFCC on May 7, 2018 filed 12 count charges against the immediate past governor for an alleged fraud of about N6.3 billion.

A serving senator representing Plateau-North Senatorial District, Mr Jang is being prosecuted before a Plateau State High Court for allegedly embezzling funds released to the state by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The former governor is also said to have abused his office as the governor by collecting money to the tune of N4.3 billion from the state coffers through the cashier of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Yusuf Pam.

One of the charges revealed that the former governor allegedly diverted N2 billion released by the CBN for disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises in the state under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Funds, just a month before the expiration of his tenure in April 2015.

