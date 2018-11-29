Court remands ‘fake army officer’ in Ilorin

Related News

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court in Kwara on Thursday ordered the remand of one Alade Dayo in Oke-kura prisons for alleged impersonation as a soldier.

The Magistrate, E. K Abu, gave the order as the accused is facing a four-count charge of impersonation, criminal trespass, assault and intimidation.

Mrs Abu adjourned the case until December 5 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Abideen Oderinde, told the court that the case was transferred from ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Surulere in Ilorin, to the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Ilorin for investigation.

Mr Oderinde said the complainant, Peace Simon of Victory Hotel, Agbo-oba Area, Ilorin alleged that the accused went to the hotel and introduced himself as an army officer and also took away a bottle of beer that she kept on the table.

He said that the accused beat her up when she challenged him for stealing her bottle of beer.

The prosecutor said that during police interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and also confessed that he had military uniform and other military kits in his possession.

He said that other items recovered from the accused were military belt, T-shirts and military identification card bearing his name and passport.

The prosecutor said that investigation conducted at the CIID revealed that the accused was not a member of the Nigeria Army, but a notorious criminal who specialised in impersonating government agencies to terrorise innocent Nigerians.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 324, 384, 266 and 399 of the penal code law.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence when it was mentioned to him. (NAN)