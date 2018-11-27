Niger assembly grants governor’s request for N1.5bn Agric loan

Niger State House of Assembly [Photo: Facebook]
Niger State House of Assembly [Photo: Facebook]

The Niger State House of Assembly has passed a resolution granting approval to the state government to access a N1.5 billionn facility for the implementation of the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS).

The House passed the resolution on Tuesday following the presentation of the report of Joint Committees on Finance and Agriculture.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Joint Committee, Abdullahi Mammagi, said it interfaced with relevant stakeholders to ascertain the justification for the request made.

Mr Mammagi noted that the facility was being offered at an interest rate of nine per cent per annum and 60 months repayment period by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“From the interface held, the committee found that the Federal Government had offered a window of facility to states to support implementation of AADS in states.

“The CBN, through Zenith Bank has offered to provide the of N1.5bn. The facility is offered for a period of 60 months, at an interest rate of nine per cent per annum.

“This is deemed to be highly competitive in terms of what obtains in the banking industry.

“Niger State has keyed into the programme as its implementation would stimulate and support socio-economic development in the state,” he added.

According to him, the repayment cost was manageable, adding that it would not be too much burden on the monthly cash flow of the state.

Similarly, the House commenced debate on the 2019 budget by the governor.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.