Strike: Nassarawa Commission sacks 20 striking judicial workers

Suleiman Dikko [Photo: Newswire Law and Events]
The Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has dismissed 20 staff of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) for their alleged roles in the ongoing strike by the union.

Hafsat Turaki-Sanda, Executive Secretary, JSC, in a statement in Lafia on Monday, said the dismissed staff include Jimoh Musa, JUSUN Chairman, and other prominent members of the union.

‘‘Following a directive of the JSC, Justice Suleiman Dikko, Chief Judge had approved the dismissal of 20 staff for physically assaulting the Chief Judge on November 13.’’

“Those affected are hereby, directed to pick up their letters at the office of the Executive Secretary of the commission without any delay,” Ms Turaki-Sanda said.

She said advised the dismissed staff members to report to the state police headquarters to answer questions on their roles on the alleged attack on the judge.

Ms Turaki-Sanda also directed other staff to report and remain at their duty posts during working hours or face disciplinary action.

In a swift reaction, the JUSUN chairman, who spoke through the public relations officer, Solomon Iyigulu, said that the union was on strike.

He said none of the union’s members was aware of any dismissal of staff.

He, however, denied assaulting anyone and advised members to continue to remain at home until they get further directives from the leadership of the union.

NAN recalls that the Nasarawa State Chapter of JUSUN embarked on an indefinite strike on November 13 to agitate for a better condition of service.

(NAN)

